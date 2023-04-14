RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RxSight by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

