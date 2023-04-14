Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 3.7%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.90. 1,048,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,743,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,408.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $141,637.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 365,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,408.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,272,444 shares of company stock worth $96,730,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.