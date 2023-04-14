Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

