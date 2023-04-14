Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.