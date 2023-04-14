Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

