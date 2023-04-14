Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

SCHV stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

