Scotiabank Increases B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,126 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

