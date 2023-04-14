Scotiabank Increases i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target to C$4.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of IAUX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 21,699,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 95,208 shares during the period. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,017,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 782,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 1,338,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

