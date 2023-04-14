Scotiabank Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Sector Underperform

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MAA opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after buying an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.