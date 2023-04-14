Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Critical Survey

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Security National Financial and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.59% 9.06% 1.74% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and AMTD Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.39 $25.69 million $1.16 6.08 AMTD Digital $25.28 million 54.97 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats AMTD Digital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.