Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Price Performance

SMSMY stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Sims has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Sims Cuts Dividend

Sims Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.