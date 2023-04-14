Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Analysis

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smart Sand presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -85.96 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Smart Sand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.