S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $347.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $403.48.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

