SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stake Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $100,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 29.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.84 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

