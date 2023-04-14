SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Raised by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,461.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 97,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $33.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

