SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Boosted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

