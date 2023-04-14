State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.81 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.