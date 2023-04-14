Stephens Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.1 %

RCM opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

