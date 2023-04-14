Stephens Begins Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.13.
R1 RCM Trading Up 1.1 %
RCM opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM
In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
