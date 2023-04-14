Stephens Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

