Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$66.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

