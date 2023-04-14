StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Citizens in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

