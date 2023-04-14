StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Stock Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

