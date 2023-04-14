StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

