StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

IPW stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.28. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.