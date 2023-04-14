StockNews.com Downgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.