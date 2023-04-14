StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 33.3 %
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272,720.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences
In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
