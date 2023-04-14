StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272,720.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Insider Transactions at Calithera Biosciences

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

