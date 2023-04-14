StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

