StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.