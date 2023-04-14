StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.