StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners
In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.