StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

