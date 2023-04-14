StockNews.com Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

