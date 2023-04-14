StockNews.com Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after buying an additional 299,877 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.