StockNews.com Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Hold

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

MTW stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $531.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

