StockNews.com Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to “Hold”

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCK. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $124.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crown by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after buying an additional 368,424 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.