StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to “Hold”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.