StockNews.com Upgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to “Buy”

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,342.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.