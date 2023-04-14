StockNews.com Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Buy

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
