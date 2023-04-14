StockNews.com Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Buy

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.