Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $82,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

CRWD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $239.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 1.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

