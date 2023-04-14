Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $80,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

