Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $86,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

FNV opened at $156.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.