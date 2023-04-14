Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of SBA Communications worth $83,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

