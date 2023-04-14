Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $93.41 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,793,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $93,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 100,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.