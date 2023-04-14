Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,177 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.