Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,121 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ResMed worth $90,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ResMed by 196.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 23.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

