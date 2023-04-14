SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95.
Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group
In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
