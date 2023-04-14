SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $4,496,218. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

