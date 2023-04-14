Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

