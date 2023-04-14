Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Shares of TTWO opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

