TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %
TEL opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
TE Connectivity Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
