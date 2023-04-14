TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $22.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.