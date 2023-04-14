Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

