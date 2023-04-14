The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.